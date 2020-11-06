St. James Man Charged With Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition

The St. James Police charged one man with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a handgun at his home on Wednesday, November 04.

Charged is 24-year-old Raphael Ferguson of Merv Lane, Barret Town in St. James.

Reports from the police are that about 2:00 p.m., a team of officers searched Ferguson’s premises. One Uzi sub-machine gun with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a stove. Plummer was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

