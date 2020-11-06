Man Charged With Murder

Jamaica News: Thirty-six-year-old Lionel Davidson, otherwise called ‘Face’, of Hyslope Avenue, Kingston 2 has been charged with the Murder of 29-year-old Tafari Miller, otherwise called ‘Popcorn’, a labourer of Windward Road, Kingston.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are about 7:40 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Davidson and Miller allegedly had an argument which turned into a fight; Davidson reportedly stabbed Miller and then escaped. The Police were summoned and Miller was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched and Davidson was subsequently arrested.

Davidson, who was previously deported to Jamaica, was charged on Wednesday, November 4. His court date is being finalised.

