Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Aliyah Davis, Ward of the State of Lacovia, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, October 13.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 147 centimetres (4 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 10:04 p.m., Aliyah was last seen at home wearing a pink uniform blouse and a blue short skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliyah Davis is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-974-3271, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.