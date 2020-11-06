Biden on Verge of Winning after Shifting into Lead in Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now on the verge of becoming the 46th President of the United States, after he took the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania.

More credibility was made to this prospect when after 9 a.m. the security apparatus put in protections in the air space over Biden’s home in Delaware. A reporter for CNN also spoke about additional Secret Service Agents getting deployed to protect Biden who would become the President Elect. Even if Biden wins, at it appears he will, the change would not take place until next year January.

The vote count in Pennsylvania put Biden in the lead there for the first time since Tuesday night, Election Day and election watchers in the U.S. say the trajectory is for Biden to maintain the lead as the final votes are counted. By winning Pennsylvania he would take 20 electoral votes that would be enough to exceed the 270 needed to win the Presidency.