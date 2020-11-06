Deportee Charged with Murder

A deportee has been charged with the murder of a man in East Kingston six months ago.

He is thirty-six-year-old Lionel Davidson, otherwise called ‘Face’, of Hyslope Avenue, Kingston 2. Davidson has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tafari Miller, otherwise called ‘Popcorn’, a labourer of Windward Road, Kingston.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are about 7:40 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Davidson and Miller had an argument which turned into a fight. Davidson reportedly stabbed Miller and then escaped. Miller was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched, and Davidson was arrested.

Davidson, who was previously deported to Jamaica, was charged on Wednesday, November 4. His court date is being finalised.