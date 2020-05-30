St James Man Charged after Gun Found in His Car

A man has been charged after police said a search of his vehicle revealed an illegal gun and ammunition.

Charged for illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession ammunition is 29-year-old Sheldon Black, a labourer of Bogue Hill, St. James.

Reports are that about 12:28 a.m., on Sunday, May 24, lawmen were on patrol in Friendship district, when they observed a motorcar parked on the roadway. The vehicle was searched in the presence of the owner and one .45mm Browning pistol, one magazine and two cartridges were found in the car.

His court date is being finalised.

