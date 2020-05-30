NWC Commercial Offices to Re-open

The National Water Commission (NWC) says its commercial offices will re-open on Monday June 1, 2020.

The offices were closed as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, under the work-from-home order. Prime Minister Andrew Holness last week announced that the order will be lifted June 1, meaning many workers who had been asked to work from home will now return to their places of work.

The NWC says “a raft of precautionary measures will be in place” at the offices  to protect the elderly and other members of the public.

The measures include: mandatory temperature checks, the wearing of masks and the use of hand-sanitizers. The NWC says, it is important that members of the public comply and co-operate with these measures as they are in place for public health and safety.

The NWC says although the offices will be re-opened, customers are strongly advised to continue to use the online platforms as the offices will mainly facilitate payment services.

