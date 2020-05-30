Criminal Records Offices Open Monday

The police’s Criminal Records Office (CRO) will resume services on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says special arrangements and adjustments have been put in place to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19. These include:

(1)  Opening hours will be Mondays to Thursdays between of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

(2)  Applicants are required to make their payment at any Tax Office, then contact the CRO to share their receipt number and schedule an appointment. (Contact numbers are listed below).

(3)  The Kingston and Montego Bay offices will process 150 applicants each day, while 100 applicants will be processed daily at the May Pen, Clarendon and the Pompano Bay, St Mary offices.

(4)  All applicants MUST wear masks and will be subjected to temperature checks and sanitization of hands.

(5)  Same-day processing of applications has been suspended until further notice.

Persons may call, Whatsapp or Text:

Kingston – 876-224-1011

Montego Bay, St. James – 876-224-1012

May Pen, Clarendon – 876-224-1014

Persons may call the Pompano Bay office in St. Mary at 876-971-7241.

