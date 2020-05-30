Mico Appeals for Funds to Help Students

The Mico University College has launched a ‘COVID-19 Relief Programme’ aimed at raising US$1 million to support students who have been experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus.

Director of Student Services, Annett Daley, said the funds will be used to cover partial tuition, purchase 250 information and communications technology (ICT) devices and data plans to support students’ remote learning, purchase items to assemble care packages, among other things.

In her remarks at the programme launch on Thursday (May 28) at the institution’s Marescaux Road campus in Kingston, Ms. Daley called on Jamaicans locally and in the diaspora to support the initiative.

“Our normal welfare programme that we would use is not enough… . We are appealing to our past students to come on board, we are asking for Jamaicans and friends of Mico to help. It is about ‘every mickle mek a muckle’. If all past students and friends of Mico contribute, students will be able to continue their programmes and will not have to take the first option of deferring their programmes. We are calling on Jamaica in assisting us to achieve this goal,” she said.

According to JIS, The Mico University College President, Dr. Asburn Pinnock said the relief programme is one of several measures being employed by the institution to alleviate some of the financial burden of students.

The Mico has waived late fees, extended the deadline for payment of fees, as well as offered a 20 per cent reduction in cost for the summer programme.

JIS reported that the launch ceremony featured the presentation of a laptop, care package and a stipend to Akeem Chambers, first-year physical education student and goalkeeper for the national football team, whose home was recently destroyed by fire.

The initiative is being supported by The Mico University College Guild of Students, which has made a donation of $100,000.

Other partners include The Mico Foundation, The Mico Alumni Association and The Mico University College Office of Alumni and Development.

Donations can be made to The Mico Foundation, National Commercial Bank (NCB) Duke Street Branch, account number: 062323299.

For additional information, persons can email [email protected] or call (876) 929-5260.

Feature image: Director of Sports at The Mico University College, Raymond Graham (right), presents a care package to Akeem Chambers, first-year Physical Education student and goalkeeper for the national football team, at the launch of The Mico University College ‘COVID-19 Relief Programme’ on Thursday (May 28) at the school’s campus in Kingston.