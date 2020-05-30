Dr Phillips Under Pressure in PNP

Peter Phillips now receiving treatment Stage 3 Colon Cancer
People’s National Party (PNP) President, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips is once more under pressure from within his party.

A group from within the Opposition Members of Parliament has called on him to meet with them before Monday of next week, June 1. They did so by way of a letter dated Thursday, May 28.

Fifteen of the 29 PNP Members in Parliament signed the letter noting that since his illness became public, Dr Phillips has not met with the Parliamentary Group.

In late April Dr Phillips was diagnosed with colon cancer and the Party said he was receiving treatment and would continue in his work.

In its letter to Dr Phillips, made public online, the 15 members said he had not met with them since the diagnosis, even though they wanted to personally express their sympathy and solidarity to him.

The group said they were asking for a meeting before Monday next week “to discuss matters relating to the party.”

The group members signing the letter, include Peter Bunting, who led an unsuccessful challenge to Dr Peter Phillip’s leadership late last year.  Several others who had supported Bunting are also signatories to the letter.

