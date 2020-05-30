St James Man Charged with New Year’s Day Robbery

A 19-year-old man from Montego Bay has been charged for the New Year’s Day armed hold up and robbery of a man in St James.

Charged is Patrick Williams, otherwise called ‘Chris’, a waiter of  Retirement Street, Montego Bay, St. James. He has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Wednesday, January 1.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Williams and another man, both armed with knives, attacked a man and robbed him of his cellular phone and J$50, 000.

William was pointed out by the complainant on an Identification Parade on Wednesday, March 4.

His court date is being finalized.

