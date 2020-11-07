St. Catherine Men Charged For Several Firearm Related Offences

Two men were arrested and charged for Robbery with Aggravation,
Illegal Possession of Firearm and Making Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony following an
incident at South Parade in Kingston on Friday, October 30.
They have been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Collins, otherwise called ‘Cracky’ and ‘Kartel’,
of a St. Catherine and 27-year-old Chad Patterson, a higgler of Waterford, St. Catherine.
Reports from the Central Police are that about 7:40 p.m., the complainant was walking along
South Parade when he saw the accused men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, running
towards him. He ran to a nearby establishment and was chased. The accused men allegedly robbed
the complainant of his licensed Glock 17 9mm pistol, a magazine containing eighteen 9mm
rounds and a Samsung S8 cellular phone valued about JM $35,000.
An investigation was launched and both men were pointed out to the Police where they were
charged on Thursday, November 5, following a question and answer interview in the presence of
their attorneys.
Collins and Patterson are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Thursday, November 12 to
answer to the charges laid against them.