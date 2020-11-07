St. Catherine Men Charged For Several Firearm Related Offences

Two men were arrested and charged for Robbery with Aggravation,

Illegal Possession of Firearm and Making Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony following an

incident at South Parade in Kingston on Friday, October 30.

They have been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Collins, otherwise called ‘Cracky’ and ‘Kartel’,

of a St. Catherine and 27-year-old Chad Patterson, a higgler of Waterford, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 7:40 p.m., the complainant was walking along

South Parade when he saw the accused men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, running

towards him. He ran to a nearby establishment and was chased. The accused men allegedly robbed

the complainant of his licensed Glock 17 9mm pistol, a magazine containing eighteen 9mm

rounds and a Samsung S8 cellular phone valued about JM $35,000.

An investigation was launched and both men were pointed out to the Police where they were

charged on Thursday, November 5, following a question and answer interview in the presence of

their attorneys.

Collins and Patterson are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Thursday, November 12 to

answer to the charges laid against them.