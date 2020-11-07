Waterhouse eliminated from Scotiabank Concacaf League

Former premier league champions Waterhouse were eliminated by Haitian champions Arcahaie FC from the Scotiabank Concacaf League at the round of 16 stages, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after going down 3-1 at the National Stadium East Field.

This through goals from Richard Calixte in the 12th minute, Wendy Louis-Jean in the 30th minute and Jason Pierre Paul in the 60th minute put the visitors comfortable ahead.

Kenroy Howell scored a consolation goal in the 81st minute for the hosts as the Jamaicans tumbled meekly out of the tournament.

 

Arcahaie, who are playing in the competition for the very first time, moves on to face Canadian Club, Forge FC in the quarterfinals.

