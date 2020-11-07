West Indies Samuels officially retires all forms of cricket

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has announced his retirement from professional cricket, according to reports.

Samuels, 39, who top-scored in both of his World T20 final victories last played for West Indies in December 2018 against Bangladesh.

The Jamaican was named Player of the Match in the finals of the 2012 and 2016 ICC World T20 finals, reportedly informed Cricket West Indies on Wednesday of his decision to end his contentious playing career.

According to a report, Samuels had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, confirmed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave. A key cog in Windies batting wheel, Samuels has been recently in the news for the wrong reasons.

The decision comes on the heels of his public feud with England cricketer Ben Stokes. However, there is nothing to suggest the two issues are related.

Samuels’ finest knock came in the 2012 T20 World Cup final in Colombo, when he launched an attack with his batting skills on premier bowlers Ajantha Mendis and Lasith Malinga to guide his side a win over Sri Lanka. Across formats, he scored 11,134 international runs including 17 centuries, and scalped 152 wickets.

He also represented several T20 franchises around the world later in his career, including Pune Warriors, Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League (IPL), and Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League (BBL).

His career was also marred by controversy as the ICC banned him for two years after he was found guilty for receiving money from bookies and bringing the game into disrepute. In 2015, he was banned from bowling for a year due to a suspect bowling action.