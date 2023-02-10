St. Catherine Man Charged with Breaches of the Firearms Act

The St. Catherine South Police seized one Smith and Wesson .40 firearm fitted with a magazine containing eight .40 rounds of ammunition whilst on patrol On Passagefort Drive, Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday, February 09. One man has been arrested and charged.
Twenty-eight-year-old Chevon Brown otherwise called ‘Van’, a technician of Waterford in the parish was charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon and Possession of Identity Information.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 2:40 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when Brown was seen walking along the roadway with a black knapsack. Upon seeing them, Brown started acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
He was accosted, searched and the firearm was found in his bag, along with two lead sheets containing foreign nationals’ personal information. A ratchet knife was taken from his waistband. Brown was taken into custody and charged.
A court date for him is being finalised.