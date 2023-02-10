15-year-old Sioney Williams Missing, from Westmoreland

15-year-old Sioney Williams otherwise called ‘Lulu’ of Segree Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland has been missing since Wednesday, February 10.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Sioney was last seen at home. However the time she went missing and her mode of dress are unknown. Efforts to contact her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sioney Williams is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.