Fourth Sagicor Employee Charged in Alleged $65 Million Fraud

A fourth person has been charged in the $65 million fraud uncovered last October at Sagicor Bank.
She is 26-year-old Tishan Samuels, a client care officer at the bank’s Liguanea branch in St Andrew.
Members of the Fraud Squad arrested Samuels on Thursday at Sagicor’s headquarters in New Kingston. She was later charged for facilitating the processing of unauthorised transactions.
Samuels has been charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud, and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence under the cybercrimes law.
Samuels was offered station bail in the sum of $1 million.
Late in 2022, Liguanea branch manager Tricia Moulton, her sister Alyssa Moulton White, a former group vice president, and personal banker Malika McLeod were charged.
The charges against Moulton White were filed on December 14, weeks prior to her departure from Sagicor on December 31.
On February 21, all four are expected to appear in court.