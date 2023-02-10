Popular Welder Found Murdered on Spanish Town Road

The Denham Town police have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man at the Intersection of Spanish Town Road and Collie Smith Drive in Kingston on Thursday, February 9.
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Fitzroy Davidson, Welder of Kings Heights in Denham Town.
Reports are that about 7:30sm, residents stumbled upon Davidson’s body which was lying in a pool of blood along the roadway.
The police were summoned and upon arrival it was discovered that the victim had gunshot wounds to his dead.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.