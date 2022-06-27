St. Ann Man Charged for Shooting His Brother

Forty-seven-year-old Audley Hinds, Mason of Hinds Town, Ocho Rios in St. Ann has been charged with Wounding with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition after he shot his brother in his community on Wednesday, June 1.

Reports from the St. Ann Police are that at about 10:00 p.m. a man was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by three gunmen who opened fire hitting him in the face. During the melee, he recognized that one of the men was his brother. The injured man was transported to the hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

On Friday, June 24, a question and answer session was conducted with Hinds and he was subsequently charged.