St. Ann Man Charged for Shooting His Brother

Forty-seven-year-old Audley Hinds, Mason of Hinds Town, Ocho Rios in St. Ann has been charged with Wounding with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition after he shot his brother in his community on Wednesday, June 1.

Reports from the St. Ann Police are that at about 10:00 p.m. a man was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by three gunmen who opened fire hitting him in the face. During the melee, he recognized that one of the men was his brother. The injured man was transported to the hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

On Friday, June 24, a question and answer session was conducted with Hinds and he was subsequently charged.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com