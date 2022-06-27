Kurt Reynolds Missing, from St. Andrew

Twenty-seven-year-old Kurt Reynolds of Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, June 21.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about 10:00 p.m., Reynolds was last seen on Eastwood Park Road in Kingston wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of burgundy shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kurt Reynolds is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police n.at (876) 926-8184-5, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.