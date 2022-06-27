Disc Jockey Charged for Murder

Omar Manderson, 26, a disc jockey of Carless Drive, Portmore in St. Catherine, has been charged with the shooting death of a man and the wounding of two women on Oklahoma Lane, Gregory Park in the parish on Saturday, May 7.

Dead is 41-year-old Richard Bloomfield, otherwise called ‘Bylaw’, a mason of Christian Gardens, Gregory Park in the parish.

According to the reports, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Bloomfield and the women were standing on the roadside when they were ambushed by two men who opened gunfire at them. All three victims were taken to the hospital, where Bloomfield died from his injuries and the women were admitted.

Manderson was arrested on Friday, June 17 during the State of Public Emergency in the Gregory Park Community. Following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney, he was charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.