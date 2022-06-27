Disc Jockey Charged for Murder

Omar Manderson, 26,  a disc jockey of Carless Drive, Portmore in St. Catherine, has been charged with the shooting death of a man and the wounding of two women on Oklahoma Lane, Gregory Park in the parish on Saturday, May 7.

Dead is 41-year-old Richard Bloomfield, otherwise called ‘Bylaw’, a mason of Christian Gardens, Gregory Park in the parish.

According to the reports, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Bloomfield and the women were standing on the roadside when they were ambushed by two men who opened gunfire at them. All three victims were taken to the hospital, where Bloomfield died from his injuries and the women were admitted.

Manderson was arrested on Friday, June 17 during the State of Public Emergency in the Gregory Park Community. Following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney, he was charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com