Firearm Seized in Lucea, Hanover

The Hanover Police seized a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition on Old Pen, Hopewell in Hanover on Sunday, June 26.

Reports are that at about 4:30 a.m., a joint Police/Military team was on patrol in the area when the driver a bike was signaled to stop. The driver and the pillion were searched and the weapon was found in a bag that was being carried by the pillion.

Both men were arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Investigations continue.