St Andrew Police Seek Help to Identify Murder Victim

The Half-Way Tree police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man that was found in Tavistock Terrace, St Andrew, on Friday, March 11.

The body which was clad in a Grey shirt and black pants appears to be about 5 feet 11inches tall, slim built, and of brown complexion.

Reports are that a team of officers responded to explosions heard in the area and conducted an investigation. On their arrival at the location, the body was seen with gunshot wounds to the head.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying the body to call the Half Way Tree police at 876-926-8184 Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency 119, or the nearest police station.

