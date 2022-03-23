Five Arrested in St Ann Lottery Scamming Operation

Five persons were arrested in Village Green, St Ann, following a pre-dawn lottery scam operation carried out on Tuesday, March 22.

Reports from the counter-terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch and the Lottery Scam Task Force are that between the hours of 5:00 am and 10:30 am, an operation was conducted at a house in Green Village.

During the operation, several Lottery scamming paraphernalia including laptops, cellphones, documents and addresses of persons living overseas were seized, along with three motor vehicles.

Five occupants of the house, three males and two females were taken into custody.