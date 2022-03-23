Five Arrested in St Ann Lottery Scamming Operation

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT

Five persons were arrested in Village Green, St Ann, following a pre-dawn lottery scam operation carried out on Tuesday, March 22.

Reports from the counter-terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch and the Lottery Scam Task Force are that between the hours of 5:00 am and 10:30 am, an operation was conducted at a house in Green Village.

During the operation, several Lottery scamming paraphernalia including laptops, cellphones, documents and addresses of persons living overseas were seized, along with three motor vehicles.

Five occupants of the house, three males and two females were taken into custody.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com