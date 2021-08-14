ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING

August 12, 2021- Twenty-six-year-old Ramoy Young of Charles Street, Kingston CSO has been missing since Wednesday, August 11.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Young was last seen in Glengoffe district where he is known to frequent. His mode of dress at the time of his disappearance is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ramoy Young is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.