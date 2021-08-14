POLICE RENEW APPEAL FOR MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD

August 13, 2021- Detectives assigned to Westmoreland Division are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating Orlandi Miller of Pee Wee Lane, West End in the parish who has been missing since March 2017.

Orlandi, who was three years old at the time she went missing, is of dark complexion, slim build and was about 3 feet tall.

The decomposing body of Orlandi Miller’s mother—Shantel Dyer—was found in a makeshift grave inside a house on June 7, 2017. The child has not been seen since.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the investigators is asked to contact the Negril Police at 876-957-4268, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.