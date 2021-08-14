CURFEW IMPOSED IN GREGORY PARK, ST. CATHERINE

August 14, 2021–A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections Gregory Park, St. Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along the Dyke road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of Portmore Village and Dyke Road;

South: Along the train line from the intersection of the Dyke Road to the intersection of the Municipal Boulevard about 2080 metres;

East: Along Dyke Road about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Village Boulevard to the train line;

West: Along the Municipal Boulevard about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.