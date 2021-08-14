EARTHQUAKE IN JAMAICA

A massive earthquake was felt just minutes ago in several parishes in Jamaica. It has been reported that the quake was also felt in the country of Haiti.
More to Come.
A massive earthquake was felt just minutes ago in several parishes in Jamaica. It has been reported that the quake was also felt in the country of Haiti.
More to Come.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us