EARTHQUAKE IN JAMAICA

EARTHQUAKE IN JAMAICA
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A massive earthquake was felt just minutes ago in several parishes in Jamaica.   It has been reported that the quake was also felt in the country of Haiti.

More to Come.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book