St. Andrew Man Missing

KINGSTON MAN MISSING
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Eighteen-year-old Roosevelt Edwards of Brooks Level district, Stony Hill, St. Andrew has been missing since Saturday, June 6.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 7:30 a.m., Edwards was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roosevelt Edwards is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....