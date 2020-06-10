St. Andrew Man Missing

Jamaica News: Eighteen-year-old Roosevelt Edwards of Brooks Level district, Stony Hill, St. Andrew has been missing since Saturday, June 6.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 7:30 a.m., Edwards was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roosevelt Edwards is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.