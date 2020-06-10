Roger Federer to miss the rest of 2020 after suffering an injury setback

Jamaica News: Roger Federer has announced on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, he will not play tennis again this year after undergoing further surgery on his right knee.

The 20-time major champion had the initial arthroscopic surgery in February but said he suffered a “setback” in his pursuit of fitness a few weeks ago.

Professional tennis has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” the 38-year-old Swiss said.

Federer has not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in January 2020.

He missed the majority of the 2016 season with a knee injury but returned the following year to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee.” he wrote on Twitter.

“Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.”

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly, but I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”

The 38-year-old recovered from a similar knee injury in 2016, returning to win two grand slams.

The ATP Tour is shut down until at least the end of July because of the pandemic, with the US Open scheduled to start on August 31, 2020, and the French Open beginning on September 20, 2020.

Federer earned a total of $106.3 million over the past 12 months, making him the first tennis player to top Forbes’ world’s 100 highest-paid athletes list.

