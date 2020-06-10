14-year-old Vashtihanna Farquharson Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Vashtihanna Farquharson of Tavern Avenue, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Monday, June 08.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Farquharson was last seen at home about 11:40 a.m., wearing a pink and white blouse and a jeans skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vashtihanna Farquharson is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.