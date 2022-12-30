St Andrew Man Killed at Burger King Parking Lot

One man is now dead and two others injured, following an altercation on Thursday morning at the Burger King parking lot on Barbican Road in St. Andrew.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ackeem Morgan, a carpenter from Confidence View, St Andrew.
The other victims are a 23-year-old student and a 28-year-old labourer.
According to reports, Morgan and the two injured men were using the Burger King drive-through at 6:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with individuals in a grey Nissan Tiida.
The men in the Nissan Tiida were joined by men in a White BMW.
The argument escalated into a violent confrontation where knives and machetes were brought into play, resulting in Morgan and the two males being wounded.
All three men were rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies where Morgan was pronounced dead. The other men were admitted in serious condition.