Brazil Football Legend Dies Aged 82 after Battling with Cancer

Brazil Football Legend Dies: Brazilian football legend Pele, whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of the greatest players ever, has died at the age of 82.
He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.
The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000. Nicknamed “the Black Pearl” and “the King”, Pelé was one of only three players to have scored in four World Cups.
Pelé, had a colon tumour removed in September 2021, at the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo. He was readmitted to the hospital in late November 2022. He had been suffering from kidney and prostate problems in recent years.
A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27 pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”