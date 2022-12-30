Man Charged with Double Murder in St James

A man has been charged with the murder of two persons at a funeral service on November 20.

He is 22-year-old Obrian Hunter, otherwise called “Burch”, a labourer of John’s Hall, St. James.

Hunter has been charged with the murder of Tavoy Cummings, 5,  of Grange Hill, and Semiu Shaw, 26, a labourer of John’s Hall.

According to Montego Bay Police, at about 2:00 p.m., four people boarded a vehicle after leaving a funeral service and were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire.

Cummings, Shaw, and a third passenger were rushed to hospital after the shooting. Cummings and Shaw were pronounced dead, and the third passenger treated.

Hunter was arrested on Sunday, December 25th, then charged on Wednesday, December 28th.

 

