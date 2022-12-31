Road and Water for Kensington and Surrounding Communities

The inadequate road infrastructure leading to the historical community of Kensington and its surrounding areas in St. James will soon be a thing of the past amidst plans by the Government to remedy the longstanding issue.
Robert Morgan, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, disclosure while speaking at Wednesday’s (December 28) 2022 Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom Ceremony and Celebratory Concert held at Tulloch Castle in Kensington.
“I can tell you that a decision has been made and there will be further announcements about some work to be done on the road heading to this community from all the way down coming up,” said Morgan.
Additionally, he said there are also plans to bring more water to the various rural communities, noting that this is “a commitment the Government has made.”
“We are not standing here talking. We are working and your Member of Parliament and former MP would have done a lot of work to bring us to where we are, and what we need to do is to continue to do the work to improve the infrastructure that is there,” Morgan indicated.
In the meantime, he said the Government continues to work to improve road infrastructure in the parish, citing the US$274.5 million Montego Bay Perimeter Road. Morgan reiterated that the perimeter road will allow motorists to bypass traffic in downtown Montego Bay, thus translating to an easier flow for everyone.
The annual Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom event was held in recognition of the 1831 Slave Rebellion, led by the national hero, Samuel Sharpe, which began on the Kensington Estate in St. James and also was largely instrumental in bringing about the abolition of slavery.
The ceremony featured several activities to include a reenactment of the lighting of the Trash House that symbolized the first flames that we lit during the revolt. Derrick Kellier, former MP of St. James Southern, was also recognized as the brainchild for the Flames of Freedom event.
By Alan Lewin