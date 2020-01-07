St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Couple Found Executed – The St Andrew Police division have not yet released the identities of the couple who were murdered execution-style in their yard at Ricketts Crescent, St Andrew, early this morning.

So far residents in the community have given the female’s identity only as “Valerie”.

Reports by the police are that citizens in the community reported hearing gunshots being fired from the directions of the couple’s home, shortly after 10:00 p.m., last night.

Early this morning checks were made at their home and the couple was discovered lying in the yard, bound and murdered.

Both victims had their hands and feet bound, while the mouth of the male was gagged, and both had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to their heads.

Residents are now expressing concern over to the gruesome killing which they say took place just a few meters from a SOE checkpoint, which is mounted at the intersection of Chislom Avenue and Omara Road, and in close promixity to the Faith Missionary Church of God.