The Life Pak Group of Companies consists of the Life Pak Wellness Centre and the Life Pak Foundation. It is managed by Dr. F. G. Williams and Dr. Yochel Samuels-Williams

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is located at 92 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. It is a one stop medical centre that offers a wide range of General and Naturopathic (natural and herbal medicine) services. Treatment is available for every medical conditions including hypertension, diabetes, cancer, fibroids, prostate problems, gallstones and kidney stones. The centre also offers DNA tests, detox, full body scan, pain treatment and many other services. For appointments, please call 876-582-2829 or 876-727-4110

Life Pak Foundation

Life Pak Foundation was formed in May 2014 and was registered in November 2016. The foundation consists of a group of medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other volunteers, with an aim to improve the health, economic and social conditions of indigent children, the elderly, incarcerated target groups and persons with physical and intellectual disability throughout Jamaica. This goal is achieved through the collection and distribution of medical equipment, medicines, food, clothing, personal items and monetary gifts and also by offering medical services, community health care and outreach programs to improve the well-being of persons in communities across Jamaica who may find it difficult to access quality health care services.

On December 20, 2019, the Life Pak Foundation hosted an outreach for persons with disability at the Life Pak Wellness Centre in Montego Bay. Children with disability who are patients of the wellness centre were honoured with gifts to help reduce the stigma against persons with disability and also to let them feel appreciated. Other clients of the Life Pak Wellness Centre were treated to free blood pressure checks, cholesterol and uric acid tests, free medications, gifts, food and fun galore. A special award was given to Mr Delroy Sullivan. Mr Sullivan represented Jamaica in the Special Olympics games in Abu Dhabi, UAE held in March 2019. He received a gold medal and a bronze medal in Bocce.

The Jamaican public needs to show more appreciation for these persons that excel locally and internationally and highlight Jamaica positively despite the social or economic disadvantages that they face with their different disabilities. It is the aim of Life Pak Foundation to help these person to continue be successful on or off the field. The foundation aims to do regular outreach projects across Jamaica to improve the lives of all persons especially those with special needs.

Thanks

Special thanks are extended to the following persons and organizations who have been integral in outreach and in furthering the efforts of the Life Pak Foundation – Petrina Dunn, MSN Laboratories Private Ltd, Sana Pitkin-Cover (IBI Ambassador), J&J Pharmacy, Valudrug Pharmacy, Nurse Neisha Williams and Dr Andre Williams, Gregory Heath, Stuart Barnes, Phillip Williams, Devardo Arts, Donald Rose, Indies Pharma, Shannon Shorter, Delores Bowen, Flagstaff Bakery, Time and Patience Bakery, Island Perfume & Gift Shop, Electro Batteries Lubricant & Isuzu Truck Parts, and the wonderful and generous patients and staff of the Life Pak Wellness Centre.

Every life is a story, thank you for being part of the story that helps the lives of others.

We are seeking the assistance from the wider community to continue to create a better society.