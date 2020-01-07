Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Rollington Town

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Taxi Operator Shot and Killed – The Elletson Road police have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a popular taxi operator along Giltress Street in Rollington Town, Kingston, on the weekend.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old, George Gordon taxi operator of Jacques Road, off Mountain View Avenue.

Reports by the police are that about 6:15 p.m., Gordon was at a shop in Rollington Town when he was approached by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunmen escaped in the area on foot, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, Gordon was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say it is highly possible that Gordon’s murder could be linked to the spate of shootings that have been taking place in and around Mountain View Avenue.