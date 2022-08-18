St. Andrew Central Police List person of Interest, Leighton Delahaye

The St. Andrew Central Police have named Leighton Delahaye of James Hill district in Clarendon as a Person of Interest.

Detectives believe Delahaye can assist them with their investigations into a case of murder. He is being urged to turn himself in to the Half Way Tree Police by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Delahaye is asked to contact the Half

Way Tree Police at 876-926-2551, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.