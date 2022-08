Motorist Fined For Exceeding Speed Limit

A St. James driver who went 30 mph over the posted limit has been fined.

On Wednesday, Fitzroy Salmon appeared in the St. James Parish Court where he entered a plea of guilty .

The date of the incident was not disclosed, but he was caught driving his motorcar 80 mph, when a speed limit of 50mph was in place.

He was given the option of paying a $5,000 fine or spending 10 days in jail after admitting to the offence before presiding parish judge D. Bernard.