$2,000 For Carrying Knife

Following a brief appearance before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, Christopher Taylor who was discovered to be in possession of a ratchet knife was fined $2,000 for his offence.

He pleaded guilty with explanation to possessing an offensive weapon before Her Honour D. Bernard.

Taylor was charged after police stopped and searched him while carrying out routine duties and discovered a brown-handled ratchet knife in his possession.

The date of the incident was not disclosed.

Taylor attempted to justify his possession of the knife, but his justification was insufficient because ratchet knives are prohibited in Jamaica.

He was given a $5,000 fine or ten days in jail by the judge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com