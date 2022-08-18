$2,000 For Carrying Knife

Following a brief appearance before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, Christopher Taylor who was discovered to be in possession of a ratchet knife was fined $2,000 for his offence.

He pleaded guilty with explanation to possessing an offensive weapon before Her Honour D. Bernard.

Taylor was charged after police stopped and searched him while carrying out routine duties and discovered a brown-handled ratchet knife in his possession.

The date of the incident was not disclosed.

Taylor attempted to justify his possession of the knife, but his justification was insufficient because ratchet knives are prohibited in Jamaica.

He was given a $5,000 fine or ten days in jail by the judge.