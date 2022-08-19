Man Who Beats Up His Girlfriend to Know His Fate October 5

A St. James man accused of beating up his lover will learn on October 5 whether or not a court-ordered social enquiry report will affect his sentence.

Davian Sommerville appeared before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday to answer charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property.

According to the allegations, on July 20, the couple was at home in Mount Salem where they exchanged harsh words, which led to an altercation in which the accused held the complainant by the neck while threatening her, causing pain and swelling.

Later that day, he threw the complainant’s phone, causing damage.

After hearing the allegations, presiding parish judge Diahann Bernard ordered a social enquiry report and extended Sommerville’s bail until October 5 when he will be sentenced.