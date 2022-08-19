Removal Order Issued for Dominican Charged with Overstaying, Co-Defendant to Reappear in Court August 22

The St. James Parish Court on Wednesday recommended that one of the two Dominican nationals charged with violating the Immigrations Act be subject to a removal order.

Nivar Hilario Guzman, who is charged with overstaying alongside Arlen Amando Peralta Dias, appeared before Parish Judge Diahann Bernard to answer the charge.

Gordon Brown, the men’s attorney, previously enquired whether Guzman, who is currently separated, could obtain a new marriage exemption certificate, but this was not possible due to his marital status.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Gordon informed the court that Guzman, the father of three children born in Jamaica, had a valid plane ticket to return to the Dominican Republic and asked that he be permitted to return to Jamaica.

“He is in possession of a valid ticket to return to the Dominican Republic on august 19 and it is valid for 30 days,” said brown.

“He has kids to support and needs to return at the earliest opportunity to attend to his paternal duties…Therefore, I ask that you consider an order that will not restrict his freedom to return.”

“His obligations supersede the offence for which he was charged…The duties of a father extend beyond financial support…They need the presence of a father in their lives,” Brown added.

The judge considered the argument made by Guzman’s attorney before deciding against issuing a deportation order and instead recommended a removal order with a $10,000 fine or 10 days in jail.

In respect of Dias, the attorney stated that the application for his work permit was currently awaiting signature.

“Regarding Mr. Dias, he too is the father of a child born here….A recommendation for a work permit was recommended for approval and is now waiting a signature. The permit should be ready on Friday,” said Brown.

Dias is scheduled to return to court on August 22, when his work permit should be available to the court.

The two were passengers in a private motor vehicle on August 3 when they were stopped and asked to produce their identification cards.

Dias reportedly handed the officer an electoral ID, and when his status was checked, it was discovered that he was landed in the country until December 29, 2020, but it was not made clear when he had arrived.

Guzman also produced his identification, and checks revealed that he arrived in the island on November 24, 2015 and was granted permission to stay until April 30, 2016, on the condition that he renew his marriage exemption certificate on or before that date, which he never did.