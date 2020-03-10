Spice To Be Crowned ‘Queen of Dancehall’ At Reggae Sumfest

After a successful 20-plus years in dancehall, entertainer Spice will finally be receiving her well-earned and well-deserved title as “the Queen of Dancehall” at the 28th staging of the Reggae Sumfest.

On International Women’s Day, on March 8, Spice shared the news with her fans via Instagram, and thanked them for sticking with her.

“Thank you #SpiceGang just for sticking with me for over a decade. I love you all forever”, she wrote.

Spice, who has performed more than 10-times at Reggae Sumfest, has arguably been the top female dancehall entertainer for years. While she is considered a veteran in the genre, she is still one of the most relevant and trending dancehall artists. She has also inspired the newest generation of female dancehall acts, not only in terms of music and lyrics, but with her iconic performances, stage presence and fashion.

CEO of DownSound Entertainment and Owner/Producer of Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich, noted, in an interview with the Jamaica Gleaner: “Jamaican female artistes have taken a leading role in the music industry, both locally and internationally, and Spice has been at the forefront of that. Many younger artistes have her to thank for laying the foundation that has led to their success. Spice has performed at Reggae Sumfest more than 10 times, so it is only fitting that she receives the title on our stage. She is an amazing artiste, and we look forward to honouring her.”

In recent years, Spice’s career has taken a new trajectory, as a result of her joining the cast of the VH1 reality show “Love and Hip-Hop”. Spice has gained even more international acclaim which has translated to a top-charting EP, “Captured” released in 2018. Spice is currently working on her debut album, which is heavily anticipated by fans and already predicted to be a successful debut.

This year’s staging of Reggae Sumfest will take place from July 12-18 in Montego Bay. Organizers of the festival have placed the focus on female entertainers, who have dominated both dancehall and reggae genres over the past two years.

In addition to Spice, the week-long festival will feature the likes of Koffee, Lila Ike, Jada Kingdom, and newcomer Stalk Ashley. Other acts billed for Reggae Sumfest 2020 are dancehall heavyweight, Shabba Ranks, Stylo G, and Daddy1.

Reggae Sumfest activities for 2020 will commence in Kingston with the Get Social Awards in June, and a symposium on July 10.

Source: Dancehallmag