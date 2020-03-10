Aidonia Gets Raw & Raunchy In New Single ‘DM’: Listen

Don’t let the name fool you; DM is no simple dancehall tune about direct messaging on social media. Aidonia, the 4th Genna Boss just uses the process of DM to conduct his wild affairs with every and any girl he sees possessing fatness in his preferred body parts, as he says in the lyrics of the track.

DM is quite explicit to say the least and as one can imagine, word is getting around pretty quickly. The view counts on his VEVO and YouTube pages have already soared to 100k since its release on March 6th. The single was premiered under 4th Genna Music Production and 21st Hapilos Entertainment Group.

We haven’t heard much from the dancehall icon in some time now but it looks like he is in the giving mood for 2020. Just last week he dropped the music video for his ruthless track BaAD with gains of over 300k view counts and fan reaction summing up more than 1k applauding comments.

Fans are thrilled to hear from the Nuh Boring Gyal deejay, hoping this is the beginning of some consistency from him. DM is reminiscent of some of his older gyal tunes from back in the day, as it is riddled with explicit rhymes and racy situations.

The riddim is easy and his deejaying is even easier on this one, after all he is a living gyalis. He simply tells you that when he identifies a phat looking female on either Instagram or Snapchat, he just sends them a message and the rest is history – just like that!

DM just proves to the fans that Aidonia continues to be a true lyrical genius and it is sure making them happy.

One fan said “More and more #Aidonia is making a big killing by title, he has become one of the great of Jamaica, and therefore of the world. Nuff respect 4th Genna.” While another added, “best song in a the longest while didi, love how you change up the flow in a this.”

Check out the official audio for DM here.

Source: Dancehallmag