Is Megan Thee Stallion Performing At Reggae Sumfest?

As Reggae Sumfest continues to roll out its list of performers for this year’s festival, dancehall fans seem to think hip-hop artist, Megan Thee Stallion is among this year’s international guests.

Organizers of the festival have placed a significant focus on female entertainers for this year’s festival. On International Women’s Day (March 8), they revealed several local female entertainers that will hit the stage this year, including Jada Kingdom, Stalk Ashley, Spice, Reggae Grammy award winner Koffee and Lila Iké.

Spice will also be crowned the “Queen Of The Dancehall” on stage this year.

But the festival’s most recent post on Instagram has fans thinking that Megan Thee Stallion will be part of the female lineup this year. With each artist announcement, organizers have dropped hints relating to the artist’s music.

The identity of the newest performer has not yet been revealed, which has many fans believing that the artist is an international musician. The hint has also given fans clues. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a HOT summer ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ”, the caption of the post read.

As hip-hop fans know by now, Megan Thee Stallion was the originator of the “hot girl summer” phrase which trended last year. She also refers to herself as “the hot girl coach” and calls her group of fans “hotties and hot boys”. Several fans have reasoned that by the clue in the caption and the fact that the identity hasn’t been revealed as yet, it can be none other than the “hot girl coach” herself. Shenseea and Stefflon Don are the other top guesses. Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to Jamaica or Jamaican music. Last year, she was seen vacationing in Jamaica with her entourage and fellow rapper, MoneyBagg. She is also a huge fan of dancehall music, particularly, the music of Dexta Daps. In 2019, Megan recorded several videos of herself on Instagram listening to his music. In a recent segment of Teen Vogue’s “Playlist of My Life” series, she also added Dexta Daps’ “Owner” as one of her favourite songs ever. Dexta Daps shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “HOT GIRLS COACH SAID IT @theestallion DEXTA DAPS – OWNER GO STREAM SHOUTOUT 2 @theestallion 4 D ”. Reggae Sumfest will continue to unveil more artists on the festival’s lineup in the next few months.

Source: Dancehallmag