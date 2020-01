The mother of two opened her clothing store, Spicey Couture, in Kingston back in 2009 and has since then steadily worked to expand her Brand. In 2010, she launched her beauty salon called Spicey Salon, then a sports bar and lounge, followed by Faces and Laces, an online beauty store. You can find her fans enjoying Spice Fridays, her weekly party hosted at A-Bar in Kingston every Friday night, and if you’re in Atlanta, spot by her new hot spot for a bite of the Spice. Fans can also look forward to her Talk Show called Spice it Up, which is going into its second season.

By: Maliaka Bryce