According to CNN, the rapper, philanthropist, and business mogul Akon has finalized plans to build a city in his homeland of Dakar, Senegal, in West Africa.

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, gifted Akon over 2000-acres of land on which Akon plans to develop a futuristic, technologically driven utopia city operating exclusively by trade in his personal digital cryptocurrency called Akoin. On January 13th, it is reported that Akon secured a $1 billion line of credit from China to construct his Akon City. He tweeted, “Ju st finalized plans for a Akon City in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future.”

The 46-year-old whose real name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam was born in America but traveled back to Dakar, Senegal, in West Africa with his parents where he lived until he was 7 years old before returning to the US.

Forbes.com currently reports his net worth to be over 80 million dollars. The 5-time Grammy-nominated artist has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and has 27 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, according to his website www.Akon.com . Recently, Akon announced the formation of his Akonik Label group, distributed by BMG and made history as the first artist to established a global record label group dedicated to multiple genres Akond (Afrobeats, Akonik (U.S.), Jamakon (Caribbean) and Ke Lo Ke (Latin America).

Determined to make an impact on Africa and the world Akon founded and grew Akon Lighting Africa to provide a scaled power solution now operating throughout 18 African countries and continues to make huge gains helping Africa become electricity efficient. It is also reported that he started a job training program to teach Africans how to use and maintain solar power units as part of his effort to give back to his country.

Akon also has his own cryptocurrency Akoin with the tagline One Africa. One Coin. “Young entrepreneurs are everywhere, now, with Akoin, they have both a currency and a platform to help them make a positive economic and social impact,” said Akon. “I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa for sure,” Akon said during a 2013 interview with CNN. “If I could have my way, Africa would be the United States of Africa.”