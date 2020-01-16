Mason Shot and Killed in St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): A 50-year-old mason was shot and killed along Mount View Drive, Barrett Hall, St James, on Wednesday, January 14.

The deceased has been identified as James McNeish, a mason also of Mount View Drive.

Reports are that about 9:40 a.m., McNeish was walking along a section of Barrett Hall main road when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

Residents in the community overheard the gunshots and summoned the police. Upon arrival of the lawmen, McNeish’s body was discovered along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Falmouth hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Barrett Town police have commenced a full investigation.