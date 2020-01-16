Work To Begin Soon On Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project

Jamaica News: Work is expected to begin shortly on the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project.

This follows Cabinet’s approval for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to grant a $950,000,000-contract to S&G Road Surfacing Materials Limited for the construction.

Speaking at today’s (January 15) post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said under the contract, S&G will construct a 1km composite seawall and revetment structure designed to resist storm waves.

Mr. Samuda said the roadway will be raised to reduce flooding risks from storm events, noting that the company will upgrade minor drains crossing Port Royal Street.

“A 4.7-km boardwalk will be constructed for recreational use and an 80-metre fishing beach will also be constructed under the contract to accommodate fishermen,” he added.

 

Source: JIS News

Another Motorcyclist Perish in Westmoreland
Two Men and a Teenager Charged for Illegal Gun in Refrigerator, in Westmoreland
Man Falls to His Death after Drinking Rum in St James
Dear Mckoy: My Stepbrother Turns Me On
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Doesn't Trust Me But Wants To Sleep With Me
Catherine Hall Man Held with Counterfeit Notes
Akon building his own city in Senegal
Dancehall Artist Spice opens new restaurant in Atlanta
Mason Shot and Killed in St James
